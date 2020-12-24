First round of vaccinations in Marietta for those most vulnerable

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Members of the Marietta/Belpre City health department received the first of two doses of the vaccine, along with some from the Marietta fire department.

It’s a part of the plan to give shots to those who are most at risk of coming in contact with the virus --- as they begin their process in tiers.

The first tier includes those who are vulnerable to coronavirus, and health officials make up the majority of that first wave.

“So, we’ll also be looking at people who live in those settings where you have a lot of people,” says Marietta/Belpre city health department health commissioner, Anne Goon. “We have group homes that we are going to be taking care of; people who live in residential treatment facilities; assisted living facilities. Anywhere where you have a high number of people relatively close together in a setting where if one gets it --- it easily spreads to others. So, it’s not just the workers in those facilities. It’s also the residents of those facilities.”

Health department officials say they will be working to get from one phase of vaccinations to the next to ensure the safety of everyone in the community.

“We want to make sure that everybody in that tier can access the vaccine at the same time,” says Goon.

Vaccinations also began on Wednesday at a senior care facility in Marietta.

Harmar Place has dealt with patients being exposed during the pandemic, so officials say this is a step for the assisted living facility to help everyone feel much safer as they’re doing their jobs.

“We followed the guidelines of the CDC, CMS, Ohio Department of Health. And yet, we still ended up with COVID in the building. It spreads rather rapidly,” says Harmar Place administrator, Sue Bolton. “And even though we followed all of the guidelines --- wear the mask, the shields --- it still spread in our building.”

And, most importantly, protecting the elderly patients they serve who are among the most vulnerable to the virus.

“Yes, the families especially will realize that their lives are going to be treated by staff who have antibodies. They either have antibodies from active disease that they had a month ago. Or they’re going to have antibodies from the injection they’re going to get this morning,” says United church homes chief clinical advisor, Dr. Dan Cannone. “So, the families will lay a lot of their fears. And the residents, those who are able to understand the severity of the illness should feel a lot more comfortable with our staff serving them.”

Fifty-nine staff and residents of Harmar Place have received the first rounds of the vaccine.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.