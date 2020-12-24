Advertisement

Hino Motors stops production until at least September 2021

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

According to a release, the Hino Motors company, that operates out of Mineral Wells, W. Va. and in Canada, announced today that they are halting production for at least the next nine months.

A pause of vehicle production was approved because of “challenges in the required U.S. engine certification testing process for new model years of the A09C, J08E, and J05E engines for North America.”

As a result of the pause, new model year vehicle sales have been postponed in the U.S. and Canada.

Vehicle production and sales of vehicles are expected to resume around October of 2021.

Hino says it is currently investigating the impact of the production pause on it’s earnings and will announce those impacts sometime in the future.

