Memorial Health System employees support community charities.

SISTERSVILLE, W.Va. - Memorial Health System and employees at Sistersville General Hospital have sponsored gifts for 23 children from Sistersville, Middlebourne, Paden City, and St. Marys.

In addition, they provided gift bags containing essential household items, snacks, and food to 21 senior citizens, and donated nearly $500 directly to the Friendly UMC’s Food Bank, the Pleasants County Neighborhood Network, and the Adam’s House Ministries to support local needs that continue to arise.

Brandon Chadock, chief administrative officer at Sistersville General Hospital, said that despite the challenges this year has posed, employees rallied together to support their community through what has been a very trying time for many families.

“This year’s giving has been nothing short of astonishing,” Chadock said. “Just last week, we called around looking for additional families to support due to the overwhelming donations. On that day, Andrew Tennant, Pastor of the Friendly UMC, had just received additional requests for help without any idea how the need would be met. The timing was divine.”

