Mother Earth Foods seeing shopping increase on Christmas Eve

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As many people race to their last minute Christmas grocery shopping some small business stores are seeing an increase this holiday season.

As many small market grocery stores don’t see too much traffic on Christmas Eve, Mother Earth Foods has seen a change today.

Earlier today, they were having people waiting outside of the door to shop for their food needs.

A significant change as opposed to previous years as they believe it’s due to people in the area trusting a small business such as theirs.

“Previous years, we usually aren’t the destination store for this week of Christmas. But we have seen probably a 50 percent increase in traffic just this week alone. And I think it’s because a lot of people are shopping local and supporting local businesses,” says Mother Earth Foods manager, Terri Casto.

There is currently a 10-person limit inside the store.

