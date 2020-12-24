Obituary: Brenda Kay Christian

Brenda Kay Christian, 68 of Belpre, passed away December 21, 2020 at her daughter’s residence in Vienna. She was born April 2, 1952 in Charleston, WV a daughter of the late Richard W. and Bonnie Hapney Trudo.

Brenda spent the majority of her years as a homemaker. Her favorite hobbies included cooking, tending to her plants, watching her favorite tv shows and spending time with family and friends. She had a bond with two very special people in her life, her cousin Linda whom she talked to daily and her best friend of over 40yrs, “Winky”.

Brenda was an avid sports fan. She especially loved attending her grandkids sporting events and was always the one cheering the loudest. Aside from being a wonderful mother, she just loved being “NANA”.

Surviving is her daughter Jamie Parsons (David) of Vienna, six grandchildren: Jordan Colebank, Shay-Lee Kirby, Kionte Peacock, Chandler Owens, David and Tytan Parsons and Lillian Norman, three great grandchildren: Trace and Javien Owens and Lailana Colebank along with nieces and nephews Todd and Karri Trudo of Belpre.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter Tracy Colebank and brother Danny Trudo.

Funeral services will be Tuesday 2PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Bob Carr officiating. Visitation will be 12-2PM.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

