Obituary: Charles Arthur Rhodes

Charles Arthur Rhodes, 85, of Washington, WV died December 23, 2020 at Cedar Grove Personal Care. He was born on February 12, 1935 in New England, WV a son of the late Arthur and Lucy (Shaffer) Rhodes.

Charles retired from AB Chance after 39 years of service and was an avid farmer all his life.

He is survived by two sons, David Rhodes and Kenneth (Virginia Lynn) Rhodes both of Washington, WV; four grandchildren Heather (JR) Herrmann of Williamstown, WV, Sara (Matt) Pauley of Charleston, WV, Adam Rhodes of Parkersburg, WV, Janie Rhodes of Blacksburg, VA; three great grandchildren Grayson, Alex and Michael Herrmann and one brother-in-law Phil (Denise) McClung.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy McClung Rhodes 62 years; two infant daughters and five brother and sisters, George, Richard, Nancy, Pauline and Mary Ellen, being the last surviving member of his family.

Private graveside services will be held at Hopewell Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.