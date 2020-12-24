Obituary: Cornell Watkins II

Cornell Watkins II, 48 of Columbus, Ohio, previously of Belpre, Ohio, received his wings on December 17, 2020.

He was born on November 19, 1972, the son of Cornell Watkins Sr. and Ginger Mayle Watkins.

He attended Belpre High School with the Class of 1991 where he ran track and was a swimmer for the YMCA Marietta Marlins. He was employed at the private school Village Academy in Powell, Ohio. Lil Cornell loved his family, to dance, listen to music, his morning cup of coffee and was a very hard worker! He was a Kind soul to each and everyone he crossed paths with.

He was preceded in death by his Grandma Musetta Lacy (Grandma Gran), Grandparents David (Junie) and Madelyn Williams, Grandparents Harry Watkins Jr and Betty, Grandparents Chester and Mary B Watkins (Blackmon).

Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Cornell & Ginger Watkins of Belpre, Ohio; his sister, Heather Watkins and her twin daughters, (his nieces whom he loved with all of his heart and soul) Micalyn and Madelyn; and his brother, Lamar Watkins all of Columbus, Ohio; many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins, along with many other friends and family members whom he loved dearly and who loved him.

In lieu of flowers a donation to the Diabetic Association would be appreciated.

There will be no services at this time due to the Covid Pandemic.

At a later date there will be a Celebration of Lil Cornell’s life.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre is honored to be assisting the Watkins family.

