Obituary: Elouise Margaret Bonar

Elouise Margaret Bonar, 93, of Parkersburg, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Cedar Grove Personal Care Center.

She was born July 4, 1927, in Wirt County, WV, a daughter of the late James and Clara Jones Kelley.

Elouise was a graduate of Wirt County High School and retired from Brockway Glass. She loved gardening and attended Summitt Valley United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Shelia Waybright (Charles) of Vienna; sisters, Betty Boyce of Parkersburg, Leona Pettit (Jack) of Tanner, WV, and Deloras M. Yoak of Grantsville, WV; sister in-law, Betty Kelley of Parkersburg; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Elouise is preceded in death by her husband, Gale R. Bonar; her daughter, Sharon Weinheimer; and several brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna. Visitation will be from 12 pm till 1 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home with burial to follow at Evergreen North Cemetery.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.