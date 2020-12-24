Obituary: Francis X. Hayes

Francis X. Hayes, 85 of Belpre, Ohio died on December 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Vinton County, Ohio on April 17, 1935 and was the son of the late James F. and Alice Gould Hayes. He was a member of the Teamster’s Union and retired from the Matlack Corporation. He was a member of the St. Ambrose Catholic Church and was a 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus.

Survivors include his wife Dorothy E. Hayes, four sons, Francis (Sharon) Hayes of Vincent, Ohio, Bryan (Cheryl) Hayes of Belpre, Ohio, Patrick (Doralene) Hayes of Columbus, Ohio and John Hayes of McArthur, Ohio. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Payton Hayes, Bryanna (Casey) Mareka, Sarah Klemm, four great grandchildren, Noah, Natalie, John Klemm, and Max Mareka.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Bob, Andrew, and Fred Hayes.

A private Mass will be held by Father Bob Gallagher and Father Josh Erickson. Friends may call at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre on Sunday from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Little Hocking, Ohio.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

