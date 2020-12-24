Advertisement

Obituary: James Franklin Lipps

Published: Dec. 24, 2020
James Franklin Lipps, 70 of Reedsville, Ohio died at the Marietta Memorial Hospital on December 22, 2020.  He was born in Parkersburg, WV on March 16, 1950 and was the son of the late Harry Freeman and Velma Virginia Bailey Lipps.  He retired as a over the road long haul truck driver and had worked for Taylor Express.

Survivors include his wife Pamela Ann Lipps, children, Kimberly Ann (Terry) Fabriguze, James Lipps Jr., Misty Lipps Shumaker and a granddaughter and great grandson.  Also surviving are his three brothers, Homer “Tink” Lipps of Corning, Ohio, Thomas Lipps of Belpre, Ohio, William Harry (Linda) Lipps of Junction City, Ark, two sisters, Bonnie (John) Lorentz of Belpre, and Barbie Sue (Harold) Moser of Belpre, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents, Homer Joseph (Alice May) Lipps, Harry (Susie) Bailey.

There will be no visitation and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

