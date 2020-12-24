Obituary: Michael Ray Florence

Michael Ray Florence, 67 of Parkersburg, WV died at the Camden Clark Memorial Hospital. He was born in Wood County, WV on October 8, 1953 and was the son of the late Carl Camden and Sophia Adele Morey Florence. He had worked for various companies doing landscaping and electrical work.

Survivors include his daughter, Jessie Rae (Gary) Brinkman of Little Hocking, Ohio, four granddaughters, Brianna, Braylee, Alexis, Elizabeth Brinkman. Also surviving is his brother, Roger Florence of Parkersburg, WV and a cousin, Robin Gillman Allman of Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Gary and Nick Florence.

A Celebration of Michael’s life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.