Advertisement

Obituary: Michael Ray Florence

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Michael Ray Florence, 67 of Parkersburg, WV died at the Camden Clark Memorial Hospital.  He was born in Wood County, WV on October 8, 1953 and was the son of the late Carl Camden and Sophia Adele Morey Florence.  He had worked for various companies doing landscaping and electrical work.

Survivors include his daughter, Jessie Rae (Gary) Brinkman of Little Hocking, Ohio, four granddaughters, Brianna, Braylee, Alexis, Elizabeth Brinkman.  Also surviving is his brother, Roger Florence of Parkersburg, WV and a cousin, Robin Gillman Allman of Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Gary and Nick Florence.

A Celebration of Michael’s life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hino motors is halting production until at least September of 2021
Hino Motors stops production until at least September 2021
Police advise public about possible theft
Police advise public about possible theft
Michael Thomas Runyon
Parkersburg Police Department requests assistance from the public
Generic fire photo.
Apartment fire reported in Parkersburg
Governors give more guidance on vaccines

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Francis X. Hayes
Obituary: Charles Arthur Rhodes
Obituary: Charles Arthur Rhodes
Obituary: Virgil “V Fred” Fitzer
Obituary: Virgil “V Fred” Fitzer
Obituary: Brenda Christian
Obituary: Brenda Kay Christian