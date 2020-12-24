Advertisement

Obituary: Mitchell Glenn Belt

Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mitchell Glenn Belt, 78 of Vienna, WV died at his residence on December 22, 2020.  He was born in Calhoun County, WV on May 11, 1942 and was the son of the late Cecil Jackson and Stella Ann McIntire Belt.  He had worked in area Garment Factories.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Helen Belt, a son, Ricky Glen (Luella) Belt of Washington, WV, a daughter, Beverly K. Moss of Vienna, WV, three grandchildren, Amanda Dawn Rake, Amber Kay Berry, and Samantha Belt.  Also surviving are his great grandchildren, Jase Rake, Addison Rake, Aaron Berry, Tanner Berry, Kyler Berry and a brother, Kenneth Jackson Belt of Munday, WV.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Robert and Virgil Belt, 4 sisters, Della May, Barbara Holbert, Juanita and Cleotie.  Also preceding him in death is a daughter, Debbie Belt and a granddaughter, Christina.

Services will be on Saturday at 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.  Friends may call at the funeral home from 11:00 AM till time of services.  There will be a graveside following the funeral at the Maze Cemetery in Calhoun County, WV at 2:30 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

