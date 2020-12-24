Advertisement

Obituary: Nancy Van Frayen Wynn

Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

She was born in Chicago, IL January 20, 1934 to Louis P. and Florence Newton Van Frayen.  She had worked for the Hotline in Marietta and had done volunteer work at Marietta Memorial Hospital.  She retired as Vice President from Electronic Design for Industry, Inc., the company her husband founded in 1980.

She was Catholic by birth and a graduate of Marietta High School in 1951.  She was a member of the 55 Plus and an avid golfer.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Samuel R. Wynn, two daughters, Vicki Todd of Columbus, OH: Julie Casto of Marietta, OH:  Two step-sons, Bill Wynn (Carmella) of Marietta, OH: Richard Wynn (Tracey) of Fleming, OH.  10 grandchildren; Joe Ryan Hammond, Ashley Wynn, Clay Caskin, Casey Palmer, Adam Wynn, R.J. Wynn, Colt Wynn, Magen Cozzens, Morgan Wynn and Easton Wynn, all of Marietta. One brother Michael Van Frayen (Ellen) of Atlanta, GA, two sisters, Sue Patterson of St. Petersburg, FL and Debbie Murray (Donald) of Marietta, OH.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, one brother, Donald Van Frayen and one grandson, Samuel Ryan Wynn.

Any charitable donations can be made to St. Jude Hospital. There will be no public service.  A celebration of life for family only.  Date to be decided.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Obituary: Cornell Watkins II
Obituary: Cornell Watkins II
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Mitchell Glenn Belt
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: James Franklin Lipps
Obituary: Elouise Margaret Bonar
Obituary: Elouise Margaret Bonar

Obituaries

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Thomas Daniel Welch
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Ernest Mark Schauwecker
Obituary: Barbara J. Dailey
Obituary: Barbara J. Dailey
Obituary: Charles Earl Brown, Jr.
Obituary: Charles Earl Brown, Jr.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: William Swisher
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Ernest Duane Rempel