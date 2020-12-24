Obituary: Nancy Van Frayen Wynn

She was born in Chicago, IL January 20, 1934 to Louis P. and Florence Newton Van Frayen. She had worked for the Hotline in Marietta and had done volunteer work at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She retired as Vice President from Electronic Design for Industry, Inc., the company her husband founded in 1980.

She was Catholic by birth and a graduate of Marietta High School in 1951. She was a member of the 55 Plus and an avid golfer.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Samuel R. Wynn, two daughters, Vicki Todd of Columbus, OH: Julie Casto of Marietta, OH: Two step-sons, Bill Wynn (Carmella) of Marietta, OH: Richard Wynn (Tracey) of Fleming, OH. 10 grandchildren; Joe Ryan Hammond, Ashley Wynn, Clay Caskin, Casey Palmer, Adam Wynn, R.J. Wynn, Colt Wynn, Magen Cozzens, Morgan Wynn and Easton Wynn, all of Marietta. One brother Michael Van Frayen (Ellen) of Atlanta, GA, two sisters, Sue Patterson of St. Petersburg, FL and Debbie Murray (Donald) of Marietta, OH.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, one brother, Donald Van Frayen and one grandson, Samuel Ryan Wynn.

Any charitable donations can be made to St. Jude Hospital. There will be no public service. A celebration of life for family only. Date to be decided.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.

