Obituary: Richard Lee “Dick” Cunningham

Richard Lee “Dick” Cunningham, 74 of Sistersville, passed away December 22, 2020 at his residence. He was born November 10, 1946 in Lumberport, WV a son of the late David and Delberta Fox Cunningham.

Dick was a retired West Virginia State Police Trooper where he was stationed in Pleasants, Ritchie and Marion counties. He later worked for the WV Division of Juvenile Services. He was a 1964 graduate of Lumberport High and served his country in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam Era.

Dick was an avid golfer and a long-time member of the Sistersville Country Club. He was a founding member of the Mountaineer Sportsman’s Club and enjoyed trips to the cabin, hunting and fishing.

Surviving is his son Todd Cunningham and his wife Teresa of Williamstown, stepson Michael Delancey and his wife Karen of Fairmont, grandson Brant Delancey, brother Robert “Bob” Cunningham and his wife Jewell of Lumberport, uncle Richard Fox of Maryland and his faithful companion Halle.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Jan Cunningham.

Graveside funeral services will be at a later date at the Pike Church of Christ Cemetery with Pastor Sherman Goodwin officiating. Full military honors will be provided by Harris-Ritchie Post 3554. Visitation will be Sunday 2-5PM at the Myers Funeral Home 600 Main Street Sistersville, WV 26175.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Olive Branch Animal Rescue and Refuge Center 2957 Badger Run Road Sistersville, WV 26175.

The family would like to thank caregivers, Lois Wells, Amber Nolan, Virginia VanCamp, Barbara Meade and Tonya Kirkpatrick for the care and compassion shown to Dick in his final days.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

