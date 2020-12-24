Obituary: Susan E. Smith

Susan E. Smith, 64, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at her residence.

She was born September 24, 1956 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of Nina Holbert Smith of Elizabeth and the late Iven E. Smith. Susan had previously worked at Misty’s Sewing Factory, Nashua Photo, Farm Bureau, and Always Paving. She was an artist, enjoying painting and card making.

In addition to her mother, Nina Smith, Susan is survived by her sister, Iva Jean McKinley (James) of Ravenswood, WV; her brother, Frank Smith (Angelina) of Walker, WV; nieces, Abigail, Anna, and Leah McKinley and Kayla Scott; nephews, Erik Smith (Lindsey), Bryan Smith (Jessica) and Dakota Scott; and great nieces and nephews, Zoey, Kaleb, Jackson, Hadley, Cooper, and Colton.

She was preceded in death by her father, Iven Smith and a brother, Eric Smith.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg with Pastor Lloyd Keith officiating. Interment will follow at the Evergreen South Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral Home.

For those wishing to attend the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing will be observed and masks are mandatory.

