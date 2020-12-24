Advertisement

Obituary: Susan E. Smith

Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Susan E. Smith, 64, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at her residence.

She was born September 24, 1956 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of Nina Holbert Smith of Elizabeth and the late Iven E. Smith. Susan had previously worked at Misty’s Sewing Factory, Nashua Photo, Farm Bureau, and Always Paving. She was an artist, enjoying painting and card making.

In addition to her mother, Nina Smith, Susan is survived by her sister, Iva Jean McKinley (James) of Ravenswood, WV; her brother, Frank Smith (Angelina) of Walker, WV; nieces, Abigail, Anna, and Leah McKinley and Kayla Scott; nephews, Erik Smith (Lindsey), Bryan Smith (Jessica) and Dakota Scott; and great nieces and nephews, Zoey, Kaleb, Jackson, Hadley, Cooper, and Colton.

She was preceded in death by her father, Iven Smith and a brother, Eric Smith.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg with Pastor Lloyd Keith officiating. Interment will follow at the Evergreen South Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral Home.

For those wishing to attend the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing will be observed and masks are mandatory.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Obituary: Brenda Christian
Obituary: Brenda Kay Christian
Obituary: Richard Lee “Dick” Cunningham
Obituary: Richard Lee “Dick” Cunningham
Obituary: Cornell Watkins II
Obituary: Cornell Watkins II
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Mitchell Glenn Belt

Obituaries

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: James Franklin Lipps
Obituary: Nancy Wynn
Obituary: Nancy Van Frayen Wynn
Obituary: Elouise Margaret Bonar
Obituary: Elouise Margaret Bonar
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Thomas Daniel Welch
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Ernest Mark Schauwecker
Obituary: Barbara J. Dailey
Obituary: Barbara J. Dailey