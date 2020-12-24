Obituary: Virgil “V Fred” Fitzer

Virgil “V Fred” Fitzer, 94, of Parkersburg, WV passed away on Sunday December 20, 2020 at Wyngate Senior assisted Living center of Parkersburg, WV after a brief illness, with his Grandson, Ryan Fitzer by his side.

Fred was born June 28th, 1926 in Ashland, KY, the oldest of 4 children of parents Luke and Marie Fitzer. After graduating for Ashland High School in 1944 he enlisted in to the United States Air Force and served his country including time in Okinawa, Japan during WW II. Upon completion of his tour in the service he began working in the service industry which led to his eventual long-time career in the insurance industry. He moved his family to Parkersburg in 1954 and served the community as an insurance agent for over 60 years. He founded Intra-State Insurance Agency in 1983 and served as President of until 1991. After retiring as President, continued his love of working with people and in insurance until 2014.

Fred’s love of people and the Parkersburg Community was evident to all who knew him and by his active participation in other businesses and organizations. He was past President and Secretary Treasurer of The WV Baptist Convention. He served on the Board of Directors of Wood County Bank and The Camden Clark Foundation. He was an avid and active supporter the Masonic Lodge of Parkersburg, WV and achieved status as a 33rd Degree Mason. He was very active in the Parkersburg Kiwanis Club and worked tirelessly every spring on behalf of the Allohak Council to raise funds for the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts served by that chapter.

While his interests were broad, Fred loved his sports, in particular Golf and his Cincinnati Reds. He was a man of strong faith and therefore passionate about his churches. He was a charter member of Emmanuel Baptist church in Parkersburg, WV for over 50 years and later active at First Baptist Church, Parkersburg, WV where he was active in the church choir up until the pandemic limited church participation. His love of music was obvious, in particular Broadway musicals. His love of travel and history included not only regular trips to New York at Christmas time but travels from Alaska to Moscow Russia to the British Isles to the Panama Canal. Fred is survived by his 3 children Fredda S Axmacher of Parkersburg, WV; Donna L Miller (Mark) of Parkersburg, WV; Eric D Fitzer (Sharon) of Fernandina Beach, FL; Grandson Aaron Axmacher of Parkersburg, WV; Granddaughter Erica C Coen (Jason) Clemons, NC; Grandson Ryan D Fitzer (Katrina) Vienna, WV; Granddaughter Kimberly E Hawkins of St Louis, MO; Granddaughter Codi C Hawkins of Parkersburg, WV. Three Great Grandchildren Ella G Coen of Clemmons, NC; Mason A Coen of Clemmons, NC and Darien Hawkins of Parkersburg, WV. and one bother Michael Traugott of Ashland, KY.

Fred was preceded in death by his first wife and Mother of his children A. Christine Fitzer (January 9th 1998) and second wife M. Arrine Fitzer (January 25th 2017) and 2 brothers.

Visitation is at Leavitt’s Funeral Home Parkersburg, WV Thursday January 7th from 6-8 pm and Friday January 8th from 10-11 am followed by a memorial service with Pastor Rich McClure officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations can. be made to the Parkersburg Humane Society or First Baptist Church of Parkersburg WV.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.