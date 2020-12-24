Ohio State Highway Patrol increasing patrols during holidays

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the arrival of Christmas and New Year’s, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says there will be increased patrols over the holidays.

That means motorists should expect to see more officers on the roads in the coming days.

The patrol says fatalities, accidents, citations, and other tickets are typically more common in December, mainly because of holiday celebrations.

However, so far, the patrol has seen a decrease for this time of year.

“I guess if you want to find a silver lining with COVID that’s been the silver lining. With a lot of the bars closing down at ten and with the state-wide curfew, we’ve seen it’s actually gone down,” says Sgt. Garic Warner. “Because like those peak hours usually are in normal years now people aren’t out.”

The patrol is always urging motorists to be prepared for the worst when driving winter weather.

It’s important to be prepared and have proper clothing in case you break down or are involved in a crash.

They want people to be prepared for this type of event by wearing warm clothing.

And, if your car gets stuck in the snow or a ditch, the patrol says to make sure your exhaust pipe is uncovered to avoid carbon monoxide.

