Parkersburg Area Community Foundation accepting applications for Civic Leaders Fellowship Program

(WTAP)
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation (PACF) is now accepting applications for its 2021 Civic Leaders Fellowship Program.

Students selected for the program are offered paid summer employment. The fellowship is open to students who are pursuing post-secondary education and who live in PACF’s service area.

Students are placed in full-time positions with nonprofits, business, and government organizations. Undergraduate and graduate students of any major or area of study are invited to apply.

The goal is to provide opportunities for students committed to the betterment of their community and the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The details of the application process can be found on PACF’s website. Applications are due by February 12.

