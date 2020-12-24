Advertisement

Section of I-77 closed after tractor-trailer jackknifes

(KOLN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers can expect large delays along a portion of I-77 after a tractor-trailer jackknifed.

911 dispatchers say the major accident happened in the fast lane of I-77 South in Chelyan near the 83 mile marker.

The fast lane in the southbound lanes has been closed.

Officials are also reporting a large fuel spill.

No injuries have been reported.

Governors give more guidance on vaccines

