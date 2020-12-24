Section of I-77 closed after tractor-trailer jackknifes
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers can expect large delays along a portion of I-77 after a tractor-trailer jackknifed.
911 dispatchers say the major accident happened in the fast lane of I-77 South in Chelyan near the 83 mile marker.
The fast lane in the southbound lanes has been closed.
Officials are also reporting a large fuel spill.
No injuries have been reported.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.