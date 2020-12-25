Advertisement

Furnace fire on 12 hundred block of Market Street
By Mitchell Blahut
Dec. 25, 2020
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Among those working on this holiday are firefighters and first responders. And today the Parkersburg Fire Department was called to downtown Parkersburg.

The PFD was called out around noon to address a fire on the 12 hundred block of Market Street.

Authorities say that the cause of the fire was due to a furnace malfunction.

An individual inside unplugged the furnace. However, there was still smoke beginning to fill the building.

The fire department was able to clear it out immediately around 12:30 p.m.

