Marietta mayor reflects on first year in office

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Josh Schlicher’s plans for his first year in office were derailed two months into his term-thanks to COVID-19. But he was able to tackle his biggest goal before the difficult year of 2020 was over.

“What I wanted, coming in,” Schlicher said in a recent interview, “was to reform the public works department, which had several silo departments, and to consolidate that into one department, with new management and new leadership. We were able to accomplish that, with the cooperation of city council, we were able to get that put in place.”

The pandemic, as it has for everyone, has made things difficult for Marietta. But Mayor Schlicher believes the city, at least so far, has been able to pull through.

“Luckily, we’ve seen a very stable economy,” the mayor notes. “Our income tax takes have been almost on target with what we originally had planned. We had a contingency plan put in place early on.”

Marietta has been able to survive, with $1.2 million in federal CARES act money. It also has Community Development Block Grant money available, which it plans to us to help businesses and individuals hit hard by the problems of the past year.

“We can also help the citizens of our city, giving money to food pantries and community action for rent relief and utilities. We’ re helping the businesses and the residents of Marietta.”

A year that was a test for everyone: especially an incoming mayor.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.