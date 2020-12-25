Advertisement

Ohio State Highway Patrol warning drivers of dangerous road conditions
By Mitchell Blahut
Dec. 25, 2020
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Christmas day is winding down and some are looking to get back to their homes after visiting loved ones. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is advising people to be cautious on the roads.

Because of inclement weather and a lack of traffic on the roads, road conditions still may be unsafe.

And with the temperature expected to stay below freezing, drivers will need to be more careful when they’re out.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol advises people to make sure to keep their distance from other cars when traveling, along with other useful advice.

“Always keep your eye on the road that goes back to basic traffic safety. Don’t change that now. Especially with the road conditions the way that they are,” says Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Sgt. Dustin Payne. “So, like I said, keeping an extra car length between you and the car in front of you, slowing down a little bit earlier for stop signs and stop lights, don’t think that you can travel the side roads or safe routes the way that you normally can on a dry, clear road surface right now. It’s just not going to work out.”

The highway patrol also would like to remind everyone to be cautious of impaired drivers during the holiday season.

