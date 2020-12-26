Advertisement

Crews on scene of two vehicle wreck in Wood County

Police lights
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Dispatchers at the Wood County 911 Center say a two vehicle wreck near the intersection of Volcano Road and Route 50 has resulted in entrapment.

A supervisor at the center says it’s unclear how many people are trapped and whether or not there are any injuries.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is on scene with Camden Clark Ambulance Services, St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services, the Eastwood Volunteer Fire Department, Deerwalk Volunteer Fire Department, and the Cairo Volunteer Fire Department.

Dispatchers say the wreck was called into them around 5:34 p.m. Saturday.

