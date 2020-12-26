Advertisement

Here’s to everyone working on Christmas day

Christmas day doesn't mean the world stops spinning. People working that day make sure of it.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - While some are celebrating Christmas morning, others have to keep the world spinning.

From firefighters to convenience store workers, some people continue to serve the community on the 25th.

This is Tripp Giffin’s second year on Christmas duty for the Marietta Police Department.

He says, although Christmas day tends to be a more peaceful shift, you never know what’s going to happen. Officers are needed 24/7, 365 days a year so someone has to do it.

Giffin says the bond between police makes the shift easier.

“The thing that gets us through is all the guys on the shift, we’re all like brothers - brothers and sisters. We’re essentially a family. We all get together and we bring in some food and we just kind of have that bonding moment.”

Here’s to everyone who worked their typical nine to five instead of relaxing by the fireside today. Thank you and merry Christmas!

