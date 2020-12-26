Local spreads Christmas spirit one convenience store at a time

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Some people don’t have time to open their stockings before work, but Tony Williams makes sure they get a little something before clocking out.

Tony has been playing Santa for four years now. He might not have a beard and his gifts fit into an envelope but he embodies the spirit of Christmas.

Every 25th of December, he drives to different convenient stores, giving out envelopes of at least $20 to workers.

“I just tell them ‘I know this isn’t much, but you shouldn’t have to work on Christmas. Here take this with you. Merry Christmas’ and I’m out of there. I’m in and out real quick,” he said.

However, Tony’s giving spirit is not just limited to the holidays. He often pays for people’s Walmart trips. When asked why he gives so often, his answer is giving and receiving are the same thing, even if you don’t expect anything in return.

“It’s a selfish thing. It’s the way that I - it’s the way it makes me feel. In other words, I’ve always been taught that, you know, when you’re having a bad time and things aren’t going your way, and not just necessarily then, do something for somebody else. You will be surprised how little your problems get once you step outside of yourself and do something for somebody else,” he explained.

The reactions are usually positive but one situation stood out.

It all started when he paid for a stranger’s Walmart trip.

“..., she literally started crying and could not talk. She could not talk and even the clerk that was there at Walmart was trying to help her along and we were hugging her, trying to get her to come out of it so she could voice what she was feeling but she couldn’t even...she couldn’t do it. She actually just left Walmart and she mouthed to me ‘thank you’,” he said.

Tony’s inspiration goes deeper still. He has more than his mother’s mere DNA.

She was a food captain at her church, in charge of collecting and distributing food for those in need, and her giving spirit rings loud and clear in all of her children.

Tony said, “My mom was not a person of means but she always managed to do things for other people and, as I look at my brothers and my sister, I see that that rubbed off on all of us.”

Tony also said that he wants to be a good role model.

Here’s to his fire catching, spreading to the hearts of another generation.

