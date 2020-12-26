Advertisement

Ohio’s top stories in 2020: Pandemic, protests and politics

The coronavirus pandemic left a bleak toll across Ohio in 2020 as it became the state’s top news story of the year and killed more than 8,000.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The coronavirus pandemic left a bleak toll across Ohio in 2020 as it became the state’s top news story of the year and killed more than 8,000.

It dominated daily life, with mask mandates, curfew, protests and school shutdowns.

But that wasn’t the only the major story across the state this past year.

The killing of George Floyd in Minnesota sparked peaceful and violent protests and brought demands for a fresh look at racial injustice.

A Statehouse scandal led to the arrest of the Ohio House Speaker. And for the first time in 60 years, Ohioans’ choice for the White House lost the presidential election.

