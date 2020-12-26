Advertisement

Virus pandemic is top news story of 2020 in West Virginia

The coronavirus pandemic has been chosen as West Virginia’s top news story in 2020.
The coronavirus pandemic has been chosen as West Virginia’s top news story in 2020.(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The coronavirus pandemic has been chosen as West Virginia’s top news story in 2020. The pandemic has contributed to more than 1,100 deaths in the state, left thousands of people jobless after businesses shut down and wreaked havoc on the education system.

Associated Press member newspapers and broadcasters voted the pandemic as the No. 1 story.

Coming in second was the story about a nursing assistant’s guilty plea to intentionally killing seven patients with fatal doses of insulin at a Clarksburg veterans hospital.

The firing of the state’s health officer during the pandemic response was selected as the No. 3 story statewide.

