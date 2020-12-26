West Virginia COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 26, 2020, there have been 1,447,287 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 80,177 total cases and 1,253 deaths.

Please note that a death previously reported of a 76-year old female from Ritchie County has been deemed non-COVID related and has been removed from the total death count.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old female from Jefferson County, a 68-year old female from Cabell County, a 91-year old male from Cabell County, an 87-year old male from Cabell County, a 66-year old female from Cabell County, a 63-year old male from Jefferson County, and a 77-year old female from Preston County.

“We offer our deepest condolences as our state grieves more losses due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (680), Berkeley (5,827), Boone (1,004), Braxton (257), Brooke (1,298), Cabell (4,923), Calhoun (122), Clay (246), Doddridge (233), Fayette (1,647), Gilmer (358), Grant (715), Greenbrier (1,335), Hampshire (923), Hancock (1,732), Hardy (711), Harrison (2,715), Jackson (1,085), Jefferson (2,212), Kanawha (8,277), Lewis (469), Lincoln (712), Logan (1,553), Marion (1,642), Marshall (1,869), Mason (963), McDowell (912), Mercer (2,561), Mineral (2,052), Mingo (1,364), Monongalia (5,034), Monroe (604), Morgan (605), Nicholas (616), Ohio (2,377), Pendleton (268), Pleasants (516), Pocahontas (337), Preston (1,539), Putnam (2,864), Raleigh (2,527), Randolph (1,060), Ritchie (316), Roane (281), Summers (401), Taylor (649), Tucker (306), Tyler (329), Upshur (811), Wayne (1,608), Webster (130), Wetzel (646), Wirt (202), Wood (4,656), Wyoming (1,098).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

The total number of vaccines received and administered is shown on the Dashboard Overview page and is included on the daily dashboard update. Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location

