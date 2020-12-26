Advertisement

West Virginia COVID-19 update

ll
ll(WSAZ)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 26, 2020, there have been 1,447,287 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 80,177 total cases and 1,253 deaths.

Please note that a death previously reported of a 76-year old female from Ritchie County has been deemed non-COVID related and has been removed from the total death count.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old female from Jefferson County, a 68-year old female from Cabell County, a 91-year old male from Cabell County, an 87-year old male from Cabell County, a 66-year old female from Cabell County, a 63-year old male from Jefferson County, and a 77-year old female from Preston County.

“We offer our deepest condolences as our state grieves more losses due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (680), Berkeley (5,827), Boone (1,004), Braxton (257), Brooke (1,298), Cabell (4,923), Calhoun (122), Clay (246), Doddridge (233), Fayette (1,647), Gilmer (358), Grant (715), Greenbrier (1,335), Hampshire (923), Hancock (1,732), Hardy (711), Harrison (2,715), Jackson (1,085), Jefferson (2,212), Kanawha (8,277), Lewis (469), Lincoln (712), Logan (1,553), Marion (1,642), Marshall (1,869), Mason (963), McDowell (912), Mercer (2,561), Mineral (2,052), Mingo (1,364), Monongalia (5,034), Monroe (604), Morgan (605), Nicholas (616), Ohio (2,377), Pendleton (268), Pleasants (516), Pocahontas (337), Preston (1,539), Putnam (2,864), Raleigh (2,527), Randolph (1,060), Ritchie (316), Roane (281), Summers (401), Taylor (649), Tucker (306), Tyler (329), Upshur (811), Wayne (1,608), Webster (130), Wetzel (646), Wirt (202), Wood (4,656), Wyoming (1,098).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

The total number of vaccines received and administered is shown on the Dashboard Overview page and is included on the daily dashboard update. Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents.  Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Furnace fire on 12 hundred block of Market Street
Furnace fire on 12 hundred block of Market Street
Ohio State Highway Patrol warning drivers of dangerous road conditions
Ohio State Highway Patrol warning drivers of dangerous road conditions
Section of I-77 closed after tractor-trailer jackknifes
Hino motors is halting production until at least September of 2021
Hino Motors stops production until at least September 2021

Latest News

Christmas day doesn't mean the world stops spinning. People working that day make sure of it.
Here’s to everyone working on Christmas day
Tony Williams hands a worker an envelope with cash on Christmas day.
Local spreads Christmas spirit one convenience store at a time
Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher discusses curfew
Marietta mayor reflects on first year in office
Ohio State Highway Patrol warning drivers of dangerous road conditions
Ohio State Highway Patrol warning drivers of dangerous road conditions