Baseball Hall-of-Famer Phil Niekro dies

In this March 13, 2017, file photo, former Major League baseball pitcher and hall of fame...
In this March 13, 2017, file photo, former Major League baseball pitcher and hall of fame player Phil Niekro waves to fans after he was introduced before a spring training baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Pittsburgh Pirates in Kissimmee, Fla.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
(Gray News) - The Atlanta Braves announced on Twitter on Sunday that Hall of Fame pitcher Phil Niekro has died.

The Braves said in a statement the legendary pitcher died in his sleep. He was 81.

He was nicknamed “Knucksie” for his frequent use of the knuckleball, the club said.

Niekro spent 21 of his 24 years in the major leagues with the Braves, and “owns or shares” a portion of 12 pitching records on the team, having played in “a franchise-record 740 games,” the Braves said.

The Ohio native was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997.

In a statement, the Braves organization said they were “heartbroken” to learn of Niekro’s loss and said he “baffled batters on the field and later was always the first to join in community activities.”

