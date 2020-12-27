Covid and Christmas - local man deals with separation from family

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Christmas during the Covid pandemic looked different for many of us. For some, what is usually a light-hearted day, it felt heavy.

Joshua’s Christmas is usually filled with family and friends, but this year it was quiet, hollow even.

Joshua’s family is big on Christmas, even when they can’t celebrate big.

He said, “Christmas for my family has always been a big deal. It’s a thing where, even when we can’t afford to give anybody gifts, we always at least try to have our close and local family - you know we’re together. We decorate.”

Every Christmas, Joshua visits his mother at her nursing home. Except this year, in-person visits were banned.

His mother lives in a facility facing a Covid outbreak. A zoom call was the only option.

He couldn’t wrap her a gift either, due to sanitation rules.

Joshua said, “I’m grateful for the chance I got to see her by way of the internet but, at the same time, I miss being able to go and celebrate, you know, even in some small fashion with her and that was - it just left this big hole there. On one hand no travel, on the other hand no hugs.”

Joshua said his mother’s fragile position in the pandemic has been a weight that carried over into the holidays. Whether it’s before, during, or after Christmas, it feels like a waiting game.

“Every time the phone rings and it’s her facility, I’m picking it up wondering is this the time they’re calling to let me know that she’s picked it up or someone else has picked it up? So it’s sort of like Russian roulette except the gun’s not pointed at my head and it’s not a bullet, it’s a disease.”

There’s also the lack of control.

“Even if she were to test positive and she hasn’t so far, thank everything thank everything um there is absolutely nothing I can do. I wouldn’t be able to go into the quarantine ward, I wouldn’t be able to go see her, I’m, as of current, I’m not allowed to go into the building because it’s under lockdown procedures. There’s literally nothing I could do….and just sitting and waiting….it’s exhausting. It’s mind numbing...,”

Joshua carries around a deep awareness of everything that is at stake.

He explained it best through an analogy about traffic.

“There’s a difference between going out and knowing that you could get hit by a car in traffic and knowing there’s this imminent threat waiting for someone to drop their guard for 30 seconds.”

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.