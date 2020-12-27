Advertisement

Flames engulf Marietta business

Fire on Third Street in Marietta
Fire on Third Street in Marietta(Jesse Wharff)
By Zach Shrivers and Jesse Wharff
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Firefighters in Marietta are battling a large structure fire near the corner of Third and Scammel Streets.

A dispatcher with the Marietta Police Department says the fire is burning Boley Enterprises, a business located at 348 Third Street.

Marietta Police and Fire are on scene and a tower truck was on its way from Belpre’s Volunteer Fire Department around 11:45 p.m.

No injuries have been reported. The dispatcher at MPD says the building was unoccupied when the call came in around 11:00 p.m.

She says utility companies are on their way to assist with shutting off gas and electric to the building.

WTAP has a reporter on scene. Stick with us as we learn more.

