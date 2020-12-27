Advertisement

Gingerbread monolith that appeared Christmas Day has fallen

A gingerbread monolith that was discovered Christmas Day in San Francisco didn't last very long.
A gingerbread monolith that was discovered Christmas Day in San Francisco didn't last very long.(Source: KGO/CNN)
By KGO staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - A monolith made of gingerbread that appeared Christmas Day has collapsed.

The monolith, like recent ones seen around the world, mysteriously showed up at Corona Heights Park in San Francisco.

The structure even had icing and gumdrops.

Plenty of people stopped by to check it out, and it received lots of attention online.

But just a day later, it was found toppled to the ground.

No word on who put up the gingerbread monolith or how it fell.

Copyright 2020 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire on Third Street in Marietta
Flames engulf Marietta business
A few firetrucks at the scene of a wreck on Route 50 which sent at least two people to the...
UPDATE: One person flown from scene of Route 50 wreck
Baby Dog
Governor Justice tells West Virginians not to ignore signs of COVID, offers words of encouragement on Christmas
ll
West Virginia COVID-19 update
The weight of knowing his mother's precarious position in a nursing home dealing with a Covid...
Covid and Christmas - local man deals with separation from family

Latest News

In this March 13, 2017, file photo, former Major League baseball pitcher and hall of fame...
Baseball Hall-of-Famer Phil Niekro dies
Some of the first vaccinations in Italy took place in Milan, Italy, on Sunday.
‘Believe in science’: European Union kicks off mass COVID-19 vaccinations
Rockford Police are on the scene of an active shooting investigation near Don Carter Lanes on...
Man charged in Illinois bowling alley shooting that killed 3
The moves came after Trump also appeared to threaten to veto the coronavirus relief bill just...
Lawmakers press Trump on relief bill as jobless aid expires
Tony Rice, the master bluegrass picker who drew fans worldwide for the chance to hear the...
Tony Rice, master bluegrass guitarist, dies at 69