Governor Justice tells West Virginians not to ignore signs of COVID, offers words of encouragement on Christmas

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice held a news briefing on Christmas day in which he reviewed the latest COVID-19 numbers and gave his best wishes to everyone this holiday season.

He says West Virginia has one of the highest transmission rates in the country and pleaded again to residents to take the virus seriously. He says West Virginians shouldn’t wait to get tested.

“We can catch this and if we can catch this, absolutely we can stop it,” said Justice. “If you absolutely just wait around thinking it’s a cold or just a bad headache or something like that, the odds are, when it’s time to go to the hospital and everything or when it’s time to go get tested and everything, it’ll be too late.”

He also said West Virginia has seen continual success in distributing COVID-19 vaccines, saying again that his state is leading the nation. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the state has administered 28,626 doses of the vaccine as of Saturday.

Justice ended his briefing with a special guest on his lap. Baby Dog the bulldog waved to the camera while the governor offered words of encouragement to the Mountain State.

“I know things are really really tough for so many. We’re with you. You’re not alone. You’re going to get through this, we’re all going to get through this. God bless each and everyone of you, and from Baby Dog, who’s giving everybody a high five, God bless you in each and every way,” said Justice.

