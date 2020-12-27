Health official expecting post-holiday Covid spike

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - While Christmas may be over, the pandemic isn’t. Health professionals are bracing for a post-holiday surge.

The spike could happen anywhere from five days to a week or two after the holidays, according to Marietta and Belpre’s Health Commissioner Anne Goon.

On top of this, hospitals are dealing with staff being out of work with Covid. Goon said hospitals are reaching out to former staff, including those who already retired, to step in.

This adds complications to a time of year already known for sickness.

Goon said, “We typically have a flu season that runs from late fall to early March or so so we typically see hospitals pretty full at that time of the year anyway so that’s right now. And, if we have individuals with the flu, or are hospitalized with pneumonia, and then we have Covid on top of that, we have a lot more opportunity or chances of our hospitals being overwhelmed.”

Still, with New Years around the corner, we have the chance to lessen the predicted surge. Goon reminds us that even one asymptomatic person at a party can lead to a whole crowd of positive cases.

This doesn’t mean, however that New Years is ruined. It’s a time to be creative and start new traditions, Goon suggested.

