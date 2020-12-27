Advertisement

Health official expecting post-holiday Covid spike

By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - While Christmas may be over, the pandemic isn’t. Health professionals are bracing for a post-holiday surge.

The spike could happen anywhere from five days to a week or two after the holidays, according to Marietta and Belpre’s Health Commissioner Anne Goon.

On top of this, hospitals are dealing with staff being out of work with Covid. Goon said hospitals are reaching out to former staff, including those who already retired, to step in.

This adds complications to a time of year already known for sickness.

Goon said, “We typically have a flu season that runs from late fall to early March or so so we typically see hospitals pretty full at that time of the year anyway so that’s right now. And, if we have individuals with the flu, or are hospitalized with pneumonia, and then we have Covid on top of that, we have a lot more opportunity or chances of our hospitals being overwhelmed.”

Still, with New Years around the corner, we have the chance to lessen the predicted surge. Goon reminds us that even one asymptomatic person at a party can lead to a whole crowd of positive cases.

This doesn’t mean, however that New Years is ruined. It’s a time to be creative and start new traditions, Goon suggested.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few firetrucks at the scene of a wreck on Route 50 which sent at least two people to the...
UPDATE: One person flown from scene of Route 50 wreck
ll
West Virginia COVID-19 update
Baby Dog
Governor Justice tells West Virginians not to ignore signs of COVID, offers words of encouragement on Christmas
The coronavirus pandemic has been chosen as West Virginia’s top news story in 2020.
Virus pandemic is top news story of 2020 in West Virginia
Furnace fire on 12 hundred block of Market Street
Furnace fire on 12 hundred block of Market Street

Latest News

The weight of knowing his mother's precarious position in a nursing home dealing with a Covid...
Covid and Christmas - local man deals with separation from family
Fire on Third Street in Marietta
Flames engulf Marietta business
Snow
Preparing for when winter weather occurs
Ohio reports 20 deaths in two days