Advertisement

Hit-and-run driver strikes stroller; baby dies on Christmas

Authorities say 1-year-old Amara White died Christmas morning after a hit-and-run driver struck...
Authorities say 1-year-old Amara White died Christmas morning after a hit-and-run driver struck her grandmother, who was pushing Amara in a stroller.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) - A hit-and-run driver struck a woman pushing her 1-year-old grandchild in a stroller, putting the grandmother in critical condition and causing the baby to die Christmas morning, authorities said.

The child, Amara White, was being pushed on Londondale Parkway in Newark, Ohio, just before 3 p.m. Wednesday when both were struck by a vehicle. The driver did not provide aid and immediately took off, police said.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and died just after 10 a.m. Friday. Her 63-year-old grandmother remains in critical condition at Grant Medical Center.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at his apartment hours afterward, police said, and the vehicle was located, police said. The Licking County prosecutor’s office will decide whether aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges are warranted.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few firetrucks at the scene of a wreck on Route 50 which sent at least two people to the...
UPDATE: One person flown from scene of Route 50 wreck
ll
West Virginia COVID-19 update
Baby Dog
Governor Justice tells West Virginians not to ignore signs of COVID, offers words of encouragement on Christmas
The coronavirus pandemic has been chosen as West Virginia’s top news story in 2020.
Virus pandemic is top news story of 2020 in West Virginia
Furnace fire on 12 hundred block of Market Street
Furnace fire on 12 hundred block of Market Street

Latest News

Rockford Police are on the scene of an active shooting investigation near Don Carter Lanes on...
Shooting at Illinois bowling alley leaves 3 dead, 3 injured
The weight of knowing his mother's precarious position in a nursing home dealing with a Covid...
Covid and Christmas - local man deals with separation from family
Hospitals already tend to be pretty full due to seasonal illnesses this time of year, a health...
Health official expecting post-holiday Covid spike
Fire on Third Street in Marietta
Flames engulf Marietta business