Local ice sculptor brings passion to ice sculpting

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - If you have been to the Marietta Ice Show you’ve likely seen the ice sculptures made by local ice sculptor Tyson Whistler.

Tyson has always had a passion for art and as he got older, sculpting became a hobby. Tyson’s love for ice sculpting started several years ago when he was introduced to ice in the culinary field

“Probably started putting my hand into ice sculpting about 15 years ago,” says Whistler. “I used to work in the food industry, still currently do, where I was hired to put on a sculpture for a buffet every single Sunday. I kind of took the opportunity to learn how to hone in the trade, and become a little bit more, have a better attention to detail with it.”

After a while, members of the community began showing interest in purchasing his carvings and Whistler now makes dozens of carvings a year.

Each sculpture requires significant planning and preparation. The process of making a sculpture begins with making the 300 pound block of ice, which takes 60 hours. Carving the ice then takes a few hours to complete.

“The carving itself generally takes 3-4 hours, says Whistler. “Lots of times, if it’s a carving, that I have done before sometimes I will do it all in the same day. I really prefer doing it in a two hour period, where I carve out the rough outline of the carving and then I’ll come back, let it refreeze and then I will come back the next day. Then I’ll detail it, take out the rough edges and do some fine feathering, the detailing and lettering that has to be done and then I let it refreeze.”

Whistler says that is someone is interested in learning how to make an ice sculpture, the best way to start is by doing research on the topic, not being afraid to make mistakes and having fun.

“Research and don’t be afraid to screw up,” says Whistler. “It’s obviously, ice is a very fragile product, at the same time it’s really hard to work with. So you kind of have to be patient, and you have to make mistakes to be able to learn and grow and get better at it. The best way to kind of start, if anyone shows interest in doing it, you can do a lot of research online.”

Whistler will be creating the ice sculptures for the Marietta Ice Show coming up in January.

