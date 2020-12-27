Advertisement

Ohio reports 20 deaths in two days

(AP)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Health officials in Ohio reported 20 deaths and 11,018 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday. These numbers, however, accumulated over 48 hours instead of 24, as health officials did not update the COVID-19 dashboard on Christmas.

With that said, 20 deaths is well under the 21 day average for a single 24 hour period in Ohio. That average was at 77 deaths Saturday afternoon.

Health officials say 4,298 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday, with 1,082 in intensive care.

In total, Ohio has had 664,668 cases of coronavirus.

Locally, Washington County has seen 2,827 cases and 35 deaths.

Athens County has seen 2,960 cases and eight deaths.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Furnace fire on 12 hundred block of Market Street
Furnace fire on 12 hundred block of Market Street
Ohio State Highway Patrol warning drivers of dangerous road conditions
Ohio State Highway Patrol warning drivers of dangerous road conditions
Section of I-77 closed after tractor-trailer jackknifes
ll
West Virginia COVID-19 update

Latest News

Baby Dog
Governor Justice tells West Virginians not to ignore signs of COVID, offers words of encouragement on Christmas
A few firetrucks at the scene of a wreck on Route 50 which sent at least two people to the...
UPDATE: One person flown from scene of Route 50 wreck
ll
West Virginia COVID-19 update
The coronavirus pandemic has been chosen as West Virginia’s top news story in 2020.
Virus pandemic is top news story of 2020 in West Virginia