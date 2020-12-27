Ohio reports 20 deaths in two days

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Health officials in Ohio reported 20 deaths and 11,018 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday. These numbers, however, accumulated over 48 hours instead of 24, as health officials did not update the COVID-19 dashboard on Christmas.

With that said, 20 deaths is well under the 21 day average for a single 24 hour period in Ohio. That average was at 77 deaths Saturday afternoon.

Health officials say 4,298 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday, with 1,082 in intensive care.

In total, Ohio has had 664,668 cases of coronavirus.

Locally, Washington County has seen 2,827 cases and 35 deaths.

Athens County has seen 2,960 cases and eight deaths.

