Ohio reports 33 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Health officials in Ohio say 33 more people have died from COVID-19 on Sunday.

That brings the total to 8,509 in the Buckeye State.

The 33 deaths reported is less than half of the 21 day rolling average of deaths, which stood at 74 Sunday afternoon.

In addition to the latest deaths, health officials reported 5,857 new cases of the virus.

Ohio had 4,371 COVID patients in its hospital beds and 1,083 in its intensive care beds on Sunday.

Locally, Washington County has seen 2,857 cases of the virus, 127 hospitalizations, and 37 deaths. Officials say 2,009 people in the county have recovered from the virus.

Athens County has seen 2,968 cases, 121 hospitalizations, and nine deaths. Health officials say 2,483 people in Athens have recovered from the virus.

