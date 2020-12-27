Advertisement

Ohio reports 33 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday

(AP Images)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Health officials in Ohio say 33 more people have died from COVID-19 on Sunday.

That brings the total to 8,509 in the Buckeye State.

The 33 deaths reported is less than half of the 21 day rolling average of deaths, which stood at 74 Sunday afternoon.

In addition to the latest deaths, health officials reported 5,857 new cases of the virus.

Ohio had 4,371 COVID patients in its hospital beds and 1,083 in its intensive care beds on Sunday.

Locally, Washington County has seen 2,857 cases of the virus, 127 hospitalizations, and 37 deaths. Officials say 2,009 people in the county have recovered from the virus.

Athens County has seen 2,968 cases, 121 hospitalizations, and nine deaths. Health officials say 2,483 people in Athens have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire on Third Street in Marietta
Flames engulf Marietta business
A few firetrucks at the scene of a wreck on Route 50 which sent at least two people to the...
UPDATE: One person flown from scene of Route 50 wreck
Baby Dog
Governor Justice tells West Virginians not to ignore signs of COVID, offers words of encouragement on Christmas
ll
West Virginia COVID-19 update
The weight of knowing his mother's precarious position in a nursing home dealing with a Covid...
Covid and Christmas - local man deals with separation from family

Latest News

File image
Two dead in Athens County crash
ll
West Virginia COVID-19 update
The weight of knowing his mother's precarious position in a nursing home dealing with a Covid...
Covid and Christmas - local man deals with separation from family
Hospitals already tend to be pretty full due to seasonal illnesses this time of year, a health...
Health official expecting post-holiday Covid spike