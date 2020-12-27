Silver Alert issued for man in Roane County, West Virginia

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Silver Alert out of Roane County has been issued for a missing man named Thomas Wilson.

According to Roane County Chief Deputy Brian Hickman, Wilson is 55 years old.

He was last seen Tuesday night at 11:30 p.m. into the early morning in downtown Spencer on Market Street, according to Hickman. Wilson’s red truck remains parked in the Spencer Parking Plaza and his phone is shut off.

Wilson’s brother tells WSAZ he is 6′3 feet tall, about 265 pounds, and is most likely wearing a blue flannel, work boots, jeans, and a hat.

A group of about 75 people gathered to help search for Wilson on Sunday. Spencer, Clover, and Walter volunteer fire departments assisted in searching through abandoned buildings.

State police conducted a helicopter search, but did not locate him. Volunteer K-9s are being brought out as well to assist.

Hickman tells WSAZ he believes Wilson is in danger, because of weather and his health condition. He is a Type 2 diabetic.

This is an active investigation by West Virginia State Police, along with the help of Roane County Sheriff’s Office.

