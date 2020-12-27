Advertisement

West Virginia COVID-19 update

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Sunday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 533 new positive cases and one additional death related to the coronavirus.

This brings the total case count to 80,710 and the death toll to 1,254.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 90-year old female from Kanawha County.

“The continued loss of West Virginia lives weighs heavily on all of us, with the greatest sadness borne by family and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our deepest sympathy.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (693), Berkeley (5,901), Boone (1,005), Braxton (265), Brooke (1,305), Cabell (4,924), Calhoun (122), Clay (245), Doddridge (235), Fayette (1,657), Gilmer (372), Grant (732), Greenbrier (1,349), Hampshire (923), Hancock (1,740), Hardy (726), Harrison (2,746), Jackson (1,091), Jefferson (2,230), Kanawha (8,296), Lewis (467), Lincoln (713), Logan (1,554), Marion (1,664), Marshall (1,874), Mason (969), McDowell (925), Mercer (2,574), Mineral (2,057), Mingo (1,372), Monongalia (5,076), Monroe (604), Morgan (621), Nicholas (618), Ohio (2,389), Pendleton (274), Pleasants (531), Pocahontas (337), Preston (1,564), Putnam (2,869), Raleigh (2,532), Randolph (1,059), Ritchie (321), Roane (282), Summers (401), Taylor (651), Tucker (302), Tyler (331), Upshur (827), Wayne (1,615), Webster (131), Wetzel (654), Wirt (206), Wood (4,686), Wyoming (1,103).

ll
