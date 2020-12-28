Advertisement

Biden warns of Trump officials’ ‘roadblocks’ to transition

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is warning of massive damage done to the national security apparatus by the Trump administration and “roadblocks” in communication between agency officials and his transition team that could undermine Americans’ security.

During remarks Monday in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said his team has faced “obstruction” from the “political leadership” at the Defense Department and the Office of Management and Budget as they’ve sought to gather necessary information to continue the transition of power.

“Right now we just aren’t getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas. It’s nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility,” Biden said.

He warned that his team needs “full visibility” into the budget process at the Defense Department “in order to avoid any window of confusion or catch-up that our adversaries may try to exploit.”

Biden’s remarks came after he was briefed by members of his national security and defense teams and advisers, including his nominees for secretary of State, Defense and Homeland Security, as well as his incoming national security adviser. The president-elect said his team found that agencies “critical to our security have incurred enormous damage” during President Donald Trump’s time in office.

“Many of them have been hollowed out in personnel, capacity and in morale. ... It makes it harder for our government to protect the American people,” he said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart operates more than 5,000 pharmacies in its stores around the country.
Parkersburg Walmart to temporarily close
Fire on Third Street in Marietta
UPDATE: Marietta business heavily damaged by fire the day after Christmas
This couple was on their way to drop off their son at his military base in DC, when they had a...
Drivers rescue child from scene of Route 50 wreck
A few firetrucks at the scene of a wreck on Route 50 which sent at least two people to the...
UPDATE: Driver in critical condition after wreck on route 50
A Jackson County deputy is in the hospital after being dragged by a vehicle.
Deputy dragged by car, suspect arrested

Latest News

This couple was on their way to drop off their son at his military base in DC, when they had a...
Authorities ID drivers involved in Route 50 crash
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
LIVE: House votes on Trump’s $2,000 checks
Marietta College gives 6,000 masks to Memorial Health System
Marietta College gives 6,000 masks to Memorial Health System
Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the...
More COVID-19 vaccines in the pipeline as US effort ramps up
Senior Airman Logan Young, 30, a firefighter assigned to the 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg...
Reward increases from fire that claimed life of National Guardsman