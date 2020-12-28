Advertisement

Deputy dragged by car, suspect arrested

A Jackson County deputy is in the hospital after being dragged by a vehicle.
A Jackson County deputy is in the hospital after being dragged by a vehicle.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Jackson County deputy is in the hospital after being dragged by a vehicle.

Chief Deputy Ross Mellinger says a deputy was conducting a traffic stop that turned into a drug investigation. When the deputy tried to engage with the suspect, the suspect attempted to get back into their vehicle with the deputy trying to stop them.

The deputy was then dragged down the interstate, but managed to unlatch himself from the suspect’s car and help with the pursuit.

The suspect, 30 year old Devin Thornton of Columbus, was arrested in the Fairplain area and is being charged with attempted murder of an officer, malicious assault, fleeing, and possession with intent to deliver.

The deputy is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire on Third Street in Marietta
UPDATE: Marietta business heavily damaged by fire the day after Christmas
A few firetrucks at the scene of a wreck on Route 50 which sent at least two people to the...
UPDATE: Driver in critical condition after wreck on route 50
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
File image
Two dead in Athens County crash
Baby Dog
Governor Justice tells West Virginians not to ignore signs of COVID, offers words of encouragement on Christmas

Latest News

We are currently unclear how it started.
Ritchie Recycling engulfed in flames
This couple was on their way to drop off their son at his military base in DC, when they had a...
Drivers rescue kid from scene of wreck
Ice sculpture
Local ice sculptor brings passion to ice sculpting
Thomas Wilson, 55, was last seen Tuesday night at 11:30 p.m. into the early morning in downtown...
Silver Alert issued for man in Roane County, West Virginia