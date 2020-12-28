Drivers rescue kid from scene of wreck

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At the scene of a head-on crash that ended in one driver being life-flighted off the scene in a helicopter Saturday night, it wasn’t just professional first responders who helped.

It was getting dark outside. Kevin and Jamie Nicholas were nervous about icy road conditions. They still had hours left to go on their drive to DC to drop their son off at his military base.

That’s when a car lost control.

“The next thing I know, I notice a car just literally drive right through the snowy median,” Kevin said.

“Straight at us,” Jamie added.

The incoming car was originally headed west-bound on route 50 in Wood County but crashed into a vehicle going east, right behind the couple.

The Nicholases immediately pulled over to help the drivers.

Jamie said she’s been in those shoes before.

“I mean I went to help because I’ve been in a really really bad car wreck before and I almost lost my life and my children were with me also and people stopped and helped me. One lady stopped and stayed with me for four hours and I was like if I could help someone the way I was helped, then I would definitely do that.”

Daylight was fading fast and the car that lost control had tinted windows. The only reason the couple could see the driver was because the window was busted, but the woman was not alone.

“And at that point, you know, I heard her mention that she had a kid in the car,” Kevin said.

The doors wouldn’t budge.

However, the couple wasn’t alone either. At that point, at least three other drivers had pulled over to help and one of them had a tool that could break windows.

“They busted out the rear window of the minivan, a gentleman crawled through, and got the child - and got the child out of the car seat and fortunately he was able to get one of the doors open from the inside. They were probably just locked,” Kevin said.

With help on the way and a four year old on hand, people stayed to take care of everyone on scene. A nurse had pulled up to the wreck as well.

Jamie said, “So we literally got in the backseat of her car and the little boy was very very scared so he - so I was like do you want to come sit on my lap? And he crawled over and just curled up.”

Someone even retrieved the child’s blanket from inside of the wrecked car to keep him warm.

The Nicholases said that, up until the arrival of the emergency crew, about ten cars altogether from both directions had pulled over to help.

Sergeant Cross reported that the child and driver not at fault were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

As of Sunday morning, the mother was in critical condition.

