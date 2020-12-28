Fewer motorists killed this holiday season

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Fewer motorists were killed on Ohio’s roadways this Christmas than the previous two years, provisional statistics show.

Nine people were killed in seven fatal crashes during the reporting period beginning on December 24 and continuing through December 27. In several of those cases, those killed were not wearing safety belts.

Troopers removed 142 impaired drivers from Ohio’s roads during the holiday, which is an increase of 137 percent compared to last year. Motorists are reminded to plan ahead and designate a sober driver or make other arrangements to ensure everyone arrives safely to their destination.

Twelve people were killed during the 2019 holiday period, and 11 in 2018.

