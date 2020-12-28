Advertisement

Marietta College donates masks to Memorial Health System

By Sarah Cooke
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College donated approximately 6,000 face masks to Memorial Health System over the holiday weekend. The masks were delivered by the school’s president, Bill Rudd, and distributed to healthcare workers.

According to Tom Perry, vice president of communications and brand management at Marietta College, the school had masks on hand to be used by the college community during the semester. After estimating how many would be needed for the spring semester, the school determined it had enough to make a significant donation to the hospital.

“We were trying to make a donation to the community and to the hospital to help out there, because I know they were handing them out to people walking through the doors,” Perry said. “We had plenty to be able to make this donation and not put ourselves in a position of running out of them,” he added.

The masks had originally been given to the college as a donation.

“We wanted to be able to give something back. We’ve given them out to others in the community in the summer and the fall, and this was the next stage of donating more masks,” Perry said.

