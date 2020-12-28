Marietta College gives 6,000 masks to Memorial Health System

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In the spirit of the holidays, Marietta College went above and beyond to give back to Memorial Health System.

Memorial Health System was a recipient of six thousand masks for their staff from Marietta College.

The institution delivered this donation in-person over the weekend by university president, Bill Ruud.

It is in a gesture for all the work that the healthcare workers are still doing during the pandemic.

It’s one of many gestures being done in the community for those still working on the frontlines.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, our community has stepped up and supported us in so many ways,” says director of marketing and PR for Memorial Health System, Jennifer Offenberger. “Whether it was providing food for our staff, providing thank you notes and words of appreciation to donations financially to support the technology and the additional burden of crafts for supplies and equipment and things that we needed. This means a lot. Because we are providing masks for our community and our patients and our employees to wear every day to protect them and to protect each other.”

Officials at Memorial Health System say that the mask donations are well-received by the staff.

