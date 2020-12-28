Advertisement

Marietta College gives 6,000 masks to Memorial Health System

Marietta College gives 6,000 masks to Memorial Health System
Marietta College gives 6,000 masks to Memorial Health System(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In the spirit of the holidays, Marietta College went above and beyond to give back to Memorial Health System.

Memorial Health System was a recipient of six thousand masks for their staff from Marietta College.

The institution delivered this donation in-person over the weekend by university president, Bill Ruud.

It is in a gesture for all the work that the healthcare workers are still doing during the pandemic.

It’s one of many gestures being done in the community for those still working on the frontlines.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, our community has stepped up and supported us in so many ways,” says director of marketing and PR for Memorial Health System, Jennifer Offenberger. “Whether it was providing food for our staff, providing thank you notes and words of appreciation to donations financially to support the technology and the additional burden of crafts for supplies and equipment and things that we needed. This means a lot. Because we are providing masks for our community and our patients and our employees to wear every day to protect them and to protect each other.”

Officials at Memorial Health System say that the mask donations are well-received by the staff.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart operates more than 5,000 pharmacies in its stores around the country.
Parkersburg Walmart to temporarily close
Fire on Third Street in Marietta
UPDATE: Marietta business heavily damaged by fire the day after Christmas
This couple was on their way to drop off their son at his military base in DC, when they had a...
Drivers rescue child from scene of Route 50 wreck
A few firetrucks at the scene of a wreck on Route 50 which sent at least two people to the...
UPDATE: Driver in critical condition after wreck on route 50
A Jackson County deputy is in the hospital after being dragged by a vehicle.
Deputy dragged by car, suspect arrested

Latest News

This couple was on their way to drop off their son at his military base in DC, when they had a...
Authorities ID drivers involved in Route 50 crash
Senior Airman Logan Young, 30, a firefighter assigned to the 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg...
Reward increases from fire that claimed life of National Guardsman
Coronavirus in Ohio
UPDATE: Ohio reports 62 deaths, 52,920 COVID-19 vaccinations started
Jail cell
St. Marys correctional COVID-19 cases rise in past week