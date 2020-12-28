Obituary: Barbara Jean Oyler

Barbara Jean Oyler, 77, of Parkersburg past away December 26, 2020 from COVID 19 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born on November 9, 1943 in Clarksburg, WV. She was the daughter of the late Robert Smith Snider and Anna Mourene Gillespie Snider.

She worked at Ford Jewelers and finished her career at Walmart as a department head. She had a passion for horses and dachshunds and enjoyed crocheting and coloring.

Barbara is survived by one son, Mike Oyler and his fiancé Donna Ingram and one daughter, Kimberly (John) Marlow; four grandchildren, Danielle Oyler, Michael Oyler; Keith Marlow, and Katelyn White; one great grandchild, Braelyn Oyler; one sister, Brenda (Tom) Radcliff, several nieces and nephews, and her best friend, Sharon Flinn.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Daniel Keith Oyler.

As per Barbara’s request, there will be no visitation or services.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Parkersburg, 530 29th Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101 in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

