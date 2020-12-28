Obituary: Curtis Lee Carr

Curtis Lee Carr, 39, of Glendale, WV, departed this life on December 25, 2020, at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Parkersburg, WV.

Curtis was born August 1, 1981 in Parkersburg, WV, a son of Terry and Debra (Farr) Carr. He enjoyed spending time with his family, taking nature walks and camping with his wife and children.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife Anastasia “Rose” Carr; sons, Matthew, Isaiah, Levi, and Tyler Carr; brother, Larry Carr; and several extended family members, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 2, 2020 at the McCullough-Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV. Visitation will take place from 11am- 2pm on Saturday.

In accordance with the CDC, guidelines, masks will be required while inside the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.