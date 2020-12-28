Obituary: Daniel Ray Wilson

Daniel Ray Wilson, age 77, passed away December 24, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV with his son Chesley at his side.

Danny was born June 26, 1943 in Harrisville, WV a son of the late Chesley C. and Pauline Kelley Wilson.

He was a graduate of Parkersburg High School in 1961.

He is survived by his children:

Chesley & Rose Wilson

Cathy & Robert Nichols

Chris & Katie Wilson

Seven grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and sisters, Lita Hogwood, Dona Nolan, Darelene Whited and Annetta Dawson and several nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret Wilcoxen Wilson in 2002, an infant grandchild and his brother James Edward Wilson.

Danny was employed by Spee-Dee Supermarket, Valley Bell, Storck’s Bakery, he was owner and operator of Danny’s Dairyette, worked for Parkersburg Delivery, Pepperidge Farm and was the owner of Uncle Dan’s Tackle Shack.

Services will be held at Leavitt’s in Parkersburg, WV on December the 31st. Viewing is from 12 to 2PM with services at 2. Due to the pandemic in the area, the viewing and service will be private for family only.

Friends may view the service Live Stream at the Leavitt Funeral Home Facebook Page.

