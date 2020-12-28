Obituary: Don A. Yost

Don A. Yost, 74, of Barlow, Ohio passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020. He was born May 14, 1946, in Marietta, to the late James and Mary Gribble Yost.

Don was a graduate of Ohio University, receiving a degree in Industrial Engineering. He was the owner of Don A. Yost construction for 49 years, Sew Happy Quilting Traditions in Belpre and Traditional Homes in Barlow.

He had been raised attending the Presbyterian Church in Barlow.

Don is survived by his wife, Darlene Gates Yost, whom he married September 18, 1971; two daughters, Dawn Rachelle Yost of Barlow, Rebecca Linn Yost Holdsworth (Bruce) of Hanover, OH; two grandchildren Nathaniel Banks and Savannah Banks; four brothers, Bill Yost (Kathy) of Jacksonville, FL, Jean Yost (Mary) of Cutler, Le Yost (Linda) of Vincent, Linn Yost (Betty) of Barlow; sister-in-law, Suzan Yost of Vincent; several nieces, nephews and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Jay Yost.

A private family funeral service will be held at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home with the Rev. Debbie Proctor officiating.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Don’s Family and offers online condolences and many resources by visiting www.cawleyandpeoples.com.

